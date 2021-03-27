Back in October of 2020 WWE filed to trademark the moniker “Sin Cara” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which was the name of the character played by lucha-libre stars Caristico and Hunico, neither of whom are with the company any longer. However, WWE is now facing some setbacks regarding the trademark.

According to Heel By Nature, WWE received a notice on March 26th saying that they need to determine if Sin Cara is the name of a “living individual,” something they failed to do in their initial filing. This includes whether the moniker is a first name, pseudonym, stage name, or nickname.

WWE recently had issues trademarking the “Dean Ambrose” moniker as well, and were told they need to get permission from the original namesake, AEW superstar Jon Moxley.

