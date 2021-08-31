This week’s WWE RAW saw Doudrop debut her new theme song and entrance video.

Doudrop vs. Eva Marie was scheduled to take place on RAW but Doudrop attacked Eva from behind before the bell could ring. Doudrop proceeded to destroy Marie with offense, all while taunting her.

The referee checked on Eva and then ruled that she was unable to compete. Doudrop took the mic after the match and announced herself as the winner, and Eva as the loser, and then continued to taunt her on the way to the back.

As seen in the post-RAW video below, Sarah Schreiber caught up with Doudrop and asked her about what happened.

“Well Sarah, where I come from we have a saying, and that’s what goes around comes around, and tonight Eva Marie got Doudropped,” she said. “Now the match might not go down on a win-loss record, but to me The Wicked Witch got what was coming to her, and that’s a win in my book.”

Eva took to Twitter after RAW and called it a sad night for the sport of professional wrestling.

“She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling,” she wrote.

Marie also claimed she had a Shooting Star Press to debut.

“If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Eva and Doudrop moving forward, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few related shots from RAW, including match video that features Doudrop’s new entrance:

