This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode saw Matt Riddle debut a new “Know Your Bro” segment, which you can see below.

The segment opened with Riddle pointing to how everyone always asks why he says “bro” so much. He called it a universal language, one that can convey any emotion at any time. He then showed how “bro” can mean happy, sad, anger, introspective, afraid, and confident.

Riddle has not wrestled since the September 4 SmackDown show, where Jey Uso won a Fatal 4 Way over Riddle, Sheamus and King Corbin to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions. His last singles match came at WWE Payback on August 30 when he defeated Corbin. Riddle did not appear on SmackDown last week, but was back this week with the new “Know Your Bro” segment.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.