– The WWE Performance Center just released this video with a look at WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas opens up about his love of pro wrestling, how he wants to change the world, and more.

Atlas will be in action on tonight’s NXT show as he teams with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis to face Legado del Fantasma in six-man action.

– WWE issued the following this afternoon:

WWE® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND STAMFORD, Conn., October 21, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2020 and the payment date will be December 28, 2020.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.