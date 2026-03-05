A musical promo attempt by Ricky Saints on WWE NXT has quickly become one of the more talked-about segments of the week, largely because WWE quietly removed part of it from social media after the reaction online.

During the March 3 episode of NXT, Saints attempted a musical-style promo built around the phrase “I believe in Ricky.” The segment appeared to take inspiration from the crowd singalong gimmick used by Joe Hendry, whose musical entrances and promos have become a signature part of his character.

However, the live audience reaction reportedly fell flat, and the moment didn’t gain the energy WWE likely expected.

The segment eventually took a turn when Hendry appeared disguised as a roadie. He smashed a guitar and attacked Saints, sparking a chaotic brawl that continued the storyline between the two performers.

While WWE kept clips of the attack circulating online, fans soon noticed that the musical portion of the segment had been removed from the company’s official social media accounts. Links that previously featured the clip began leading to dead pages, while footage of Hendry’s attack remained available.

The deletion quickly became a topic of discussion among fans on social media, with some suggesting the company removed the clip after viewers heavily criticized the segment.

Several online comments compared Saints’ promo style to a lower-budget version of promos associated with Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. Others claimed the moment appeared to fall apart in real time as the crowd response failed to build.

Despite the negative reception to the musical portion, the storyline itself is still moving forward. The feud between Saints and Hendry continues to build ahead of their upcoming match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Whether Saints can rebound from the rough segment remains to be seen, but the moment has already become one of the more widely discussed pieces of WWE programming this week.