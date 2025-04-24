Audio and select video clips from The Roast of WrestleMania have begun circulating online, but WWE is making significant efforts to keep the event under wraps.

The inaugural Roast of WrestleMania took place last weekend and has since sparked debate over whether certain jokes may have crossed the line.

Although some moments from the roast have been shared on Twitter, many of these clips have been removed following copyright claims filed by WWE.

The event featured appearances from notable WWE personalities including Nia Jax, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and others, many of whom delivered remarks that would never make it onto regular WWE programming.

The night concluded with Triple H taking the stage to thank fans. In a blunt message to critics of WrestleMania 41, he closed with two words – “F**k off!”

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Nikki Bella has stated that both she and her sister, Brie Bella, will eventually return to wrestling.

Nikki returned to WWE during the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

During a recent edition of their “Nikki & Brie Show,” Brie revealed that WWE has not reached out to her regarding a return to the company.

While pitching ideas for WrestleMania 41 this past weekend (with Nia Jax), Brie said, “WWE, call me, I’ll join creative. They haven’t called. If you guys want to call.”

Nia replied, “When you guys come back, I can kick both your asses.”

Nikki said, “She’s still waiting for a call. We’re all waiting for something.”

Brie added, “Not going to hold my breath, let me tell you.”

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Jacob Fatu captured the WWE United States Championship this past weekend at WrestleMania 41 (Night One) in Las Vegas, NV, with a victory over LA Knight.

Appearing recently on “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke highly of Fatu, offering glowing praise and sharing thoughts on his bright future in WWE. He said,

“What I love about Jacob, the last event I was there, I went backstage, I gave him the biggest hug. He had tears in his eyes saying, ‘This saved my life.’ When you have that kind of performer who is pulling and digging in to something and delivering his soul and passion into something that has saved his life, you’re flying at a different level. Fans could feel that and fans love that. He’s supposed to be the cool heel in the match and they’re cheering the hell out of him and chanting his name. That told me immediately there is a big future there with Jacob.”