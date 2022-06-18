WWE continues to erase Sasha Banks from their programming after she and Naomi walked out of a Monday Night Raw last month.

A fan could be seen at ringside holding a sign that read ‘Sasha Krew 4 Life’ on Friday’s SmackDown. Although the sign can still be seen in certain videos uploaded online, it has been digitally removed from the image gallery released on WWE.com.

Earlier this week Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri reported that Banks had been released by WWE although that news has yet to be confirmed. WrestleVotes noted on Friday that the word going around SmackDown was that she was released but neither WWE nor Banks has confirmed it just yet.