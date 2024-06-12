An update on ticket information for WWE WrestleMania XL.

According to WrestleNomics, WWE distributed 120,239 total tickets for both nights of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On night one 56,147 tickets were sold, with another 3,389 tickets given away for free. On night two 56,758 tickets were sold, with another 3,445 comped.

WWE previously had announced an attendance of 72,543 for night one and 72,755 for night two. As noted earlier in the year, the gate, social media engagements, Peacock viewership were all-time company record highs. WWE WrestleMania 41 will look to break that record when it comes to Las Vegas in 2025.

