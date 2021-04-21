The new WWE Untold documentary on WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Diesel (Kevin Nash) has been announced.

“WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes” will premiere on the WWE Network and Peacock on Sunday, May 2.

The doc will tell the inside story of Diesel and HBK’s influential partnership, from their formation in 1993 when Michaels saw something in a young Nash.

WWE noted that the documentary will feature Nash and Michaels sitting down to reveal how their time together included not only lessons for the ring, but for life outside the ring as well. The episode will also feature interviews with author David Shoemaker and WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

Michaels tweeted on the premiere and wrote, “This will be a fun watch! @peacockTV”

The next WWE Network documentary to premiere will be the WWE 24 special on The Miz, which premieres this coming Sunday.

Stay tuned for more.

