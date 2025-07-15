Following the abrupt conclusion to his match with LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, a minor update has emerged regarding Seth Rollins’ condition and future.

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman briefly addressed the situation, stating that he doesn’t yet have enough information to provide a clear update on Rollins. Heyman quickly pivoted the conversation, instead boasting about possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase and emphasizing that the contract remains valid until June of next year.

During a commercial break later in the night, LA Knight shared his thoughts on Rollins’ status, offering a pointed message. He said,

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you a speedy recovery. Just last week, I said I wanted to take your dignity and hurt you — but I didn’t get the chance, because you went and hurt your damn self. So, get better soon… so I can hurt you the right way.”

“It was just last week that I said I want to take your dignity, I want to hurt you. I didn’t get a chance to hurt you because you hurt your damn self!” – LA Knight to Seth Rollins#WWERAW

pic.twitter.com/Svje7dD7Sr — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 15, 2025

Natalya (Nattie Neidhart) is officially set to battle Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV, taking place August 2 in Rutherford, NJ, as part of WWE SummerSlam Weekend.

The matchup was confirmed following a fiery exchange between the two on Twitter, where tensions boiled over and set the stage for their showdown.

Natalya enters the bout with an undefeated 2-0 record in Bloodsport, while Slamovich brings more experience to the table with a 3-3 record.

You can check out the intense back-and-forth that led to the match announcement below:

Natalya: “So grateful for the women I compete with and the people who support women’s wrestling through everything, who cheered their a*ses off for us last night at #Evolution. Thank you so much for helping us feel seen and heard.”

Masha: “But are you grateful for the women out there waiting to beat you?”

Natalya: “Big tough woman calling out someone you THINK can’t get a match between us sanctioned. Let me make a call, and I’ll see you soon.”

Barnett: “I see there’s plenty of animosity building up here but I don’t understand how there isn’t somewhere that exist for you two to spill some blood. Everyone knows who to reach out to if you want to FIGHT.”

Natalya: “Then make it official at Bloodsport on August 2 and watch me run circles around Masha the way that I did with Promise, Kenzie and Miyu. Watch Nattie destroy her.”

Masha: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance. Too bad now I’ve got to make you eat your words.”

Barnett: “If you both are so willing to fight then I’ve got the perfect place for it.”

If you both are so willing to fight then I’ve got the perfect place for it. Let’s see who gets first blood Aug 2nd. https://t.co/DS27aWjrdL pic.twitter.com/4vxEHaXY2B — (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 lineup below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul