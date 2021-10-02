WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville opened the first round of the 2021 WWE Draft during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode and announced several picks.

SmackDown picked WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on the blue brand. SmackDown also picked RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW.

RAW picked WWE Champion Big E to stay on the red brand. RAW also picked Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown.

As noted, WWE Draft changes will officially go into effect with the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel. Half of the roster is being drafted tonight on SmackDown, and the other half is being drafted on Monday’s Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. Any Superstars who are still not drafted after RAW will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft, which will wrap with Monday’s RAW episode. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

ROUND 1

* SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

🎶 Y'all wanna go big?🎶#WWERaw does! WWE Champion @WWEBigE is staying put on the red brand! pic.twitter.com/tRF3dg7LeN — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2021

