WWE Raw on Netflix was a hit.

On Thursday, WWE and Netflix issued a press release touting 4.9 million viewers for the historic debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

WWE ‘RAW’ WRESTLES UP 4.9M GLOBAL VIEWS FOR NETFLIX DEBUT

Netflix (NYSE: NFLX) and WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) today announced that the debut episode of RAW on Netflix got off to a strong start, with the Monday night program capturing 4.9M Live+1 views* globally.**·

The inaugural event on Netflix averaged 2.6 million households (Live+SD) in the US, according to VideoAmp, which is 116% higher than RAW’s average 2024 US audience of 1.2 million households, and higher than any other Monday Night RAW broadcast in the past five years. The event also more than doubled the A18-49 audience vs. last year.

On X, as soon as the event started, #WWERaw was the #1 trending topic in the US, Brazil, Australia, and the UK.

* #WWERaw trended #1 for 14 hours straight in the UK and occupied six of the top 7 trending topics in the US.

* #RAWonNetflix and #WWEonNetflix also trended in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain, and the US.

The debut of RAW on Netflix, which took place at a sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time. Additionally, the event set a merchandise sales record, becoming the highest-grossing non-Premium Live Event of all time.

The event saw Rhea Ripley reclaim the Women’s World Championship with a win over Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns topple Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat match, CM Punk best Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a highly anticipated grudge match and Jey Uso with a win over Drew McIntyre. Monday’s event also featured appearances from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Logan Paul, Travis Scott and John Cena, who officially kicked off his year-long farewell tour which will be featured prominently on Netflix.

In January 2024, WWE and Netflix struck a landmark deal to bring WWE’s flagship weekly program, RAW, to Netflix beginning in 2025. Netflix is now the exclusive home of RAW in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Latin America, among many other global territories. Netflix is also the exclusive home of SmackDown, NXT, archive content and all WWE Premium Live Events — including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and more — in most international markets.

* Views are the total view hours for the program divided by the runtime. It is our nearest proxy for average minute audience (AMA) at the household level and does not include co-viewing. Data cut off midnight PST each day.

** Does not include viewing in 92 countries/territories where Netflix doesn’t yet distribute WWE, which includes France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea.