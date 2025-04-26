The first WWE SmackDown following WrestleMania 41 delivered a jam-packed show with an electric atmosphere at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The night kicked off with a fiery promo exchange between Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Randy Orton, which quickly turned physical. Their intense confrontation set the tone for what promises to be a major championship rivalry.

In the main event, WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits — Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — retained their titles in a brutal Triple Threat TLC Match. They overcame tough challenges from both the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in a hard-hitting, high-risk showdown.

During the show, Joe Tessitore announced that the event drew a sold-out crowd of 11,644 fans, solidifying it as a huge success for WWE.

