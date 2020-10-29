WWE has dropped part of Matt Riddle’s ring name.

The RAW Superstar is now listed as “Riddle” on the official WWE roster. His profile page has also been updated to reflect the change.

The decision was made earlier today by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, according to WrestlingNews. Vince reportedly felt like it would be better for Riddle to just use his last name.

Vince has made similar changes in the past to Superstars like Andrade (fka Andrade “Cien” Almas), Rusev (fka Alexander Rusev), and Cesaro (fka Antonio Cesaro), among others.

Riddle lost to Sheamus in a Team RAW Survivor Series qualifying match this past week. He was drafted to RAW from SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Stay tuned for more.

