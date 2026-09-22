WWE has abandoned its attempt to trademark the term “Vice City.”

Ahead of Lola Vice’s move to the main roster, WWE filed a trademark application for “Vice City” on August 4. The filing is now listed as dead and abandoned after WWE submitted an express abandonment on September 2.

The abandonment was processed on September 21, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office noting that no further action will be taken on the application.

No reason for WWE’s decision to abandon the filing was listed in the trademark paperwork.

When the application was initially filed, there was some speculation among fans about a potential conflict with the “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” video game. However, WWE’s application never reached the point where any potential trademark conflict would have been determined. There are also existing “Vice City” trademarks in unrelated industries.

Despite abandoning the trademark application, WWE has continued using the “Vice City” term on television and social media in connection with Lola Vice.

Vice officially joined the Raw roster during Monday night’s September 21 episode, with Adam Pearce introducing her as the newest member of the brand.

Her official main roster in-ring debut took place one week earlier in Mexico City, where she defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan in a qualifying match to earn a spot in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Vice will now compete for the briefcase at WWE Money In The Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.