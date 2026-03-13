WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is getting his own WrestleMania-season ice cream collaboration.

With WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, WWE and Drumstick have announced a brand-new partnership centered around Rhodes, introducing a limited-edition ice cream cone inspired by “The American Nightmare.”

The companies previously teamed up for themed ice cream releases around WrestleMania and SummerSlam last year, and the latest rollout continues that relationship with a patriotic twist tied to Rhodes’ persona.

Drumstick unveiled the new Red, White & Blueberry cone flavor as part of the collaboration. The company described the new treat in promotional material as being “as bold as the 2-time Undisputed WWE Champion,” according to a statement shared with Parade.

The cone itself features several layered flavors and textures. The dessert includes blueberry sauce, strawberry dairy dessert, a white coating, and rice crisps packed into the classic Drumstick cone format.

This isn’t the first time WWE and Drumstick have worked together on major campaigns. In 2025, the brands partnered with John Cena on large-scale “Snackdown” promotional activations tied to major wrestling events, along with the introduction of the character Dr. Umstick.

The new Drumstick Red, White & Blueberry cones will begin arriving in stores soon. They are scheduled to be available at Walmart locations nationwide starting Monday, March 16, 2026—just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Each box will include four cones and is expected to retail for approximately $4.97.

A patriotic dessert for WrestleMania season.