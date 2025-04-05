On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a heated promo segment between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair stole the spotlight. The two traded verbal jabs, with Stratton taking aim at Flair’s legacy and personal life, claiming that she would always be in her father Ric Flair’s shadow and calling her “alone” in and out of the ring. She also referenced Flair’s divorce record by saying, “What is that record? 0-3?”

Flair fired back by asking, “Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?” — a comeback that sparked even more online buzz.

However, WWE edited out the most controversial parts of the exchange in their digital recaps.

On Twitter and YouTube, the company only included the tamer portions, such as Flair’s initial remarks and Stratton claiming Flair’s biggest rival has been the fans. The digital version ended before the more personal shots, including the “0-3” and DM comments, with the clip concluding after Stratton mocked Flair for being “drinking in her daddy’s basement” at age 25 while she was entering WrestleMania as champion.

Here is the full Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from #Smackdown That was definitely NOT it 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/1bej9yAh1b — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 5, 2025

WWE has released an official 2025 Hall of Fame Class t-shirt, confirming the inductees – Triple H, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, Michelle McCool, and a special feature of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin.

This strongly suggests that the Hall of Fame Class lineup is now finalized.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41 below:

Night One:

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Undetermined:

Undisputed WWE Championship:

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

World Heavyweight Championship:

GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Championship:

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s Championship:

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Championship Match:

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi