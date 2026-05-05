WWE appears to have smoothed over a rough moment from this week’s episode of Raw.

Sol Ruca’s in-ring slip during her segment has been edited out of social media clips and other promotional material released following the show.

The moment came during what was otherwise a major milestone, as Ruca officially signed her contract to join the Raw roster.

The segment quickly took a turn when Becky Lynch interrupted to confront Adam Pearce, voicing frustration over how her match with IYO SKY had been set up the week prior.

That interruption didn’t sit well with Ruca, who called Lynch out for crashing a significant moment in her WWE career.

Things escalated fast.

Lynch attempted a sneak attack, but the situation backfired when she accidentally struck Pearce instead.

That opened the door for Ruca to fire back, as she charged toward the corner looking to finish things with her Sol Snatcher.

There was just one problem.

Ruca appeared to lose her footing while going for the move, briefly stumbling, but she managed to recover on the fly and still connect with the Sol Snatcher to cap off the segment.

The stumble was noticeable on the live broadcast, but WWE has since removed it from its official digital coverage.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.