CM Punk’s iconic “Pipebomb” promo was featured in a hype vignette on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but with a notable omission. The segment aired to promote Punk’s upcoming clash with John Cena at King & Queen of the Ring next Saturday and included excerpts from the legendary 2011 promo — highlighting Punk’s dig about Cena being skilled at “kissing ass.” However, the original line’s mention of Vince McMahon was edited out.

McMahon, who parted ways with WWE in January 2024, was removed following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant alleging sexual assault, trafficking, and abuse. He resigned from his roles in both WWE and TKO the next day. The legal proceedings remain ongoing.

Lo de WWE censurando el nombre de Vince McMahon en la pipebomb de CM Punk que sale en el video package xdddd #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Wbz6RnWQp9 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 21, 2025

Elton Prince is currently out of action due to an injury, as revealed on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The update was mentioned during Kit Wilson’s entrance for his match against Aleister Black, with commentary confirming that Prince’s absence is injury-related.

Prince and Wilson, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, last teamed up on the May 2nd episode of SmackDown. At this time, no details have been disclosed about the specific injury or when Prince is expected to return.

Jacy Jayne made a surprise appearance on the June 26 episode of TNA iMPACT!.

Following a Battle Royal that crowned Ash By Elegance as the new number one contender for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, Masha Slamovich made her way to the ring to confront her potential challenger. However, the moment took an unexpected turn when WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne appeared on the entrance ramp, taunting both Ash and Masha from a distance.

Despite the surprise appearance, neither TNA competitor backed down.

Slamovich is currently set to defend her Knockouts World Championship against former tag team partner Killer Kelly in a Chain Match, a bout she personally challenged Kelly to.

The June 26 episode of iMPACT! was released early as a special sneak preview on TNA+.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega vs. Giulia