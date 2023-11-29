The WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

The updated poster is out to reflect that United States Champion Logan Paul will now be appearing at the show.

It also features World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and others.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show. You can check out the official poster below: