Originally, WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event had The Rock’s segment with Cody Rhodes scheduled to take place after the women’s tag team match. However, the plan changed, and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn went third on the card.

Additionally, the men’s Elimination Chamber match was supposed to go on last. Instead, the segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes closed out the show. While not confirmed just yet, this is likely another example of The Rock coming in and doing whatever he wants.

Several stars attended WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto.

Along with Drake, rapper NAV and actors Andrew Phung, Robbie Amell, and Italia Ricci were spotted in the crowd.

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins was also seen, and Travis Scott made an appearance during the broadcast. Lil Yachty was with Drake but was not shown on camera.

NAV is in the building tonight for #WWEChamber

