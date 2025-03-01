WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Results

Rogers Centre

Toronto, Canada

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Bianca BelAir vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn In An Unsanctioned Match

– The Rock & Cody Rhodes Segment

– John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

