WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Results
United Center
Chicago, Illinois
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
– Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
– Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
