The final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania 42 goes down tonight, live from “The Windy City.”

WWE Elimination Chamber emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this evening, with the ‘Countdown’ pre-show kicking things off at 5/4c.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are four big matches, with two title tilts and the annual Men’s and Women’s Elimination chamber bouts.

But what order will they take place in?

Let’s find out!

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated special event, the rumored match order has leaked online.

Featured below is the scheduled bout order for the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event:

* Women’s Elimination Chamber: Tiffany Stratton vs Asuka vs Alexa Bliss vs Rhea Ripley vs Kiana James vs Raquel Rodriguez (opening match)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee (Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

* CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Bálor (World Heavyweight Championship)

* Men’s Elimination Chamber: Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes vs Je’Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs LA Knight vs Logan Paul (main event)

