WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage from the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The video features clips of Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Damian Priest, and others.

WWE also released in-pod footage from the cameras that were installed inside the Elimination Chamber structure. The Women’s Chamber Match saw Asuka defeat Natalya, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new #1 contender to Belair for a title match at WrestleMania 39. The Men’s Chamber Match saw Theory retain his title over Rollins, Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford.

You can see both videos below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.