– WWE Elimination Chamber rehearsals went just before 10am ET today, according to Fightful Select. Below is what the match order was after rehearsals ended, but keep in mind that plans can change at the last minute:

Kickoff Pre-show

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back for the match.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

– On a related note, it was reported that The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes are not listed on the internal run sheet for today’s big event, but no segments besides the matches are listed today, and nothing for the post-match segments are listed.

