A new poster for WWE Elimination Chamber is out ahead of the show.

Roman Reigns is featured on the poster. Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Sami Zayn.

The official poster for Elimination Chamber has dropped 🚨 Montreal is the place to be February 18th! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GP8Tmarzcu — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2023

The show takes place February 18, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre and will air on Peacock. Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. TBA vs. TBA – Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. TBA – Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania)