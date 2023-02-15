WWE has confirmed the Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show for 7pm ET on Saturday night. There will also be a post-show press conference that airs right after the Elimination Chamber event goes off the air.

WWE has announce the following line-up for Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday:

* 10am ET – La Previa: Elimination Chamber

* 3pm ET – Special Elimination Chamber edition of The Bump

* 7pm ET – Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show

* 8pm ET – Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event

* Post-show press conference airing as soon as Elimination Chamber ends

