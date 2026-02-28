WWE checks in with their final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania tonight in “The Windy City.”

WWE Elimination Chamber is live this evening at 8/7c on the ESPN app from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertised for the Tuesday, February 28, 2026 PLE are the following matches and segments:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez

