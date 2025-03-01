The road to WrestleMania 41 picks up steam tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto is scheduled to take place tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show is scheduled to kick off with the “Countdown to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto” pre-show at 5/4c, leading into the premium live event main card starting at 7/6c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 1, 2025 premium live event:

* Cody Rhodes gives The Rock his answer

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest & Logan Paul)

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Bayley & Naomi)

* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Unsanctioned Match)

* Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto results coverage.