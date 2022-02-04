The official promotional poster for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has been released.

As seen below, Brock Lesnar is featured on the main poster for Elimination Chamber. WWE released an animated version of the poster, featuring Lesnar with the Chamber structure, and a shot of the city of Jeddah.

You can also see promotional posters for the Elimination Chamber matches announced so far – WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and the WWE Title Elimination Chamber with champion Bobby Lashley defending against Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the brand new Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main show at 12pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Elimination Chamber. Below are the posters:

The official poster for #WWEChamber comes to life ahead of a massive night at The Jeddah SuperDome on Feb. 19. @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/NVZAk08SU1 — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.