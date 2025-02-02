The lineup for the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon with a breaking news video regarding Monday night’s show.

The shot-caller for the red brand announced that qualifying matches will begin for the upcoming Elimination Chamber matches for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event coming up in March.

Additionally, Pearce announced that the winners of both of the 2025 Royal Rumble matches, Charlotte Flair and “Main Event” Jey Uso will also be in the house.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.