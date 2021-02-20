– WWE has announced several guests for the special Elimination Chamber preview edition of The Bump, which airs at 4pm ET this Sunday on the WWE Network.

Cesaro, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler will be appearing.

– WWE has announced “And So It Went” by The Pretty Reckless and Tom Morello as the official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. You can see a promo for the pay-per-view below:

Glory to the victor. "And So It Went (feat. @tmorello)" by @TPROfficial is an Official Theme Song of #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/tKTsuqLLCO — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2021

