– Former WWE duo Enzo Amore (Real1) and Big Cass (Big Bill) reunited during the Jericho Cruise over the weekend.

Enzo and Big Bill reunite on the Jericho Cruise!!! How ya Doin?!! pic.twitter.com/oRGuePii2D — Cruising with Kayfabe Podcast (@Cwkpodcast) February 4, 2025

– Boxing legend and WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing Inductee Mike Tyson is scheduled to appear at WrestleCon during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

We told you Vegas was going to be big! Our first of ~200+ talent announcements will deliver a knock out. Welcome for the first time @MikeTyson to @wrestlecon courtesy of @FitermanSports pic.twitter.com/czpNQkBVnc — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 4, 2025

– Mega Ran surfaced on social media to comment on penning the new heel theme song for The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, which debuted on the 2/3 episode of WWE Raw from Cleveland, OH.

– WWE released the official promotional poster for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event. The poster features “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena prominently featured as the lone star on the graphic. As noted, Cena and CM Punk are the only two Superstars to qualify for the Men’s Chamber match thus far. On the women’s side, Liv Morgan has qualified.