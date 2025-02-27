– The WWE production team is already in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. The crew has been there for a couple of days setting things up for the PLE on Saturday. According to one source, WWE will have a small entrance from one of the dugouts, instead of a massive stage.

– WPIX out of New York City is giving away tickets to the upcoming WWE Roadblock special event for the NXT brand. The show is scheduled to take place on March 11 from The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

– WWE is now selling new merchandise for The Rock at WWE Shop centered around him telling Cody Rhodes he wants him to become “The Rock’s Champion,” and how he wants his soul. Featured below is an image of The Rock’s “I Want Your Soul” t-shirt from the official WWE merchandise website.

