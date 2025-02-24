Following WWE’s merger into TKO, employees report declining morale due to reduced benefits, minimal pay increases, and increased workloads. Despite WWE’s strong financial performance, including record ticket sales and major streaming and international deals, staff have seen cutbacks such as the elimination of stock purchase programs, peer-recognition rewards, and complimentary event tickets.

Many employees received only a 3% cost-of-living raise, with no merit-based increases despite strong performance reviews. Meanwhile, top executives received multi-million-dollar bonuses tied to the merger. TKO has also prioritized stock buybacks and dividends, benefiting investors while limiting broad-based employee rewards.

Some employees now work 50-60 hours weekly, particularly during WrestleMania season, and have been assigned additional UFC-related tasks. There are concerns that further expansion into ventures like professional boxing may increase workloads without added compensation.

WWE employees, like TKO’s wrestlers and fighters, lack union representation, and some are now less willing to go above and beyond due to these changes.

UPDATE: Backstage Update On Growing Frustration Within WWE Over Increased Workloads, Minimal Raises & Lost Perks

(H/T: WrestleNomics.com)