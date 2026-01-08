WWE and ESPN are expanding their partnership.

An announcement was made on Thursday morning with all of the details.

Featured below is the announcement from SportsBusinessJournal.com:

ESPN and WWE are extending their partnership into college football by rolling out fan-driven experiences during the CFP. Coming to Miami on Jan. 16 at a joint WWE and ESPN fan activation at the Miami Beach Convention Center is a custom CFP National Championship title belt, which features co-branded elements and designs inspired by the host city, Hard Rock Stadium, and 136 diamonds for each FBS team. The activation will also include a custom experience in which fans can create their own entrance and walk out along a football‑inspired path with music, lighting effects, smoke and props similar to WWE or their favorite college football team. Fans will get their first look at the custom CFP title belt tonight when WWE performer Nikki Bella appears with it on the sideline of the Miami-Ole Miss semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Fans will have the chance to win the title belt through an official ESPN sweepstakes.

WWE began their partnership with ESPN with the historic first-ever WrestlePalooza special event back in September.

