WWE and ESPN are gearing up for WrestleMania season.

And love is in the air.

People.com broke the news on Thursday morning that The Miz will be officiating multiple weddings as part of a new initiative by WWE and ESPN called, “The WWEdding,” which will take place during WrestleMania 42 Week in Las Vegas, NV.

“WrestleMania is known for delivering moments that last a lifetime,” The Miz told People. “And for the first time ever, fans can make their love story part of the spectacle as we celebrate the first-ever WrestleMania as part of the ESPN family.”

Also commenting in the article was ESPN Senior Vice President Jo Fox.

“At ESPN, we believe sports fandom is forever,” said Fox. “For our first WrestleMania on the ESPN App, we wanted to give couples bound by their shared love of WWE and ready to say ‘I do’ a way to begin their next forever chapter by fully embracing everything they love together.”

To register for the chance for The Miz to officiate your wedding as well, visit TagTeamForLife.com.

Tag Teams for Life: Starts Here

In celebration of WrestleMania 42, ESPN is turning fandom into forever with the first-ever WWEdding experience in Las Vegas — where WWE superfans step into the ring and become tag teams for life. On April 16 in Las Vegas, up to five couples will say “I do” in unforgettable ceremonies with WWE Superstar The Miz* helping couples tie the knot — featuring WWE-inspired wedding production, championship-worthy photo ops with official WWE belts and iconic memorabilia, and an exclusive commemorative WWEdding certificate. Apply to Be Married with The Miz

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.