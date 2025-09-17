A WWE and ESPN media call took place on Wednesday morning to promote the highly-anticipated WrestlePalooza special event this Saturday, September 20, 2025, from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the call.

– The presentation opened with a commercial for WrestlePalooza, followed by a slideshow showcasing recent WWE–ESPN media appearances and upcoming programming.

– ESPN officials confirmed Fightful Select’s recent report that they are working on deals with additional cable providers to expand access to ESPN Unlimited.

– Asked about WWE potentially counter-programming AEW, ESPN’s Matt Kenny explained that ESPN collaborates with WWE on scheduling, but most dates were already locked in before plans for WrestlePalooza. He noted that ESPN wanted a marquee wrestling event in September and welcomed competition, while also balancing against heavy football programming.

– ESPN’s JT Lasker added that football competition was a major factor, but ESPN Unlimited will offer a multiview feature during busy sports weekends.

– On the question of WWE content, ESPN said there are currently no plans to add the full WWE library to ESPN Unlimited, outside of PLE events.

– When asked by Dominic DeAngelo about a possible debate-style WWE studio show, executives wouldn’t commit but did emphasize the significance of SportsCenter being on-site at WrestlePalooza during a college football Saturday.

– ESPN clarified to Mike Johnson that they had no discussions with Peacock regarding the transition of WWE content, stressing that WWE handled those talks directly. ESPN wanted their partnership to launch as soon as possible. Because of that early start, the ESPN–WWE rights deal will run five years from this weekend.

– Jon Alba raised a question regarding Brock Lesnar’s involvement in WrestlePalooza given ongoing lawsuits involving WWE and Vince McMahon. ESPN responded that WWE maintains full creative control over talent and storylines, and that ESPN does not request or influence which wrestlers appear.

– Executives confirmed that a minimum number of WWE events must also simulcast on ESPN’s traditional linear networks as part of the deal.

– They acknowledged pushback from “stick-and-ball sports people” internally, similar to what ESPN faced when UFC first joined the network, but stressed confidence in WWE’s value.

– WWE’s Usos visited ESPN headquarters this week and were said to be a major hit with employees.

– ESPN declined to detail specific metrics that would define success for WrestlePalooza, but stated they expect the event to drive subscriptions and add long-term value to ESPN Unlimited.

