WWE is coming to Atlanta in a big way this July.
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock on May 24, a promotional trailer aired to announce three big events for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
Scheduled for July 12 at 8e/5c, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live on NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., while the return of the all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event will take place the following evening, July 13, at 7e/4p.
Also scheduled for Atlanta, GA. in July is the NXT Great American Bash special event.
Combo tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, with pre-sale tickets on Tuesday.
🇺🇸 GREAT AMERICAN BASH
💥 SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT
👊 EVOLUTION
Atlanta… are you ready?
🎟️ PRE-SALE THIS TUESDAY | COMBO TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/RltVT2f5TR
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025