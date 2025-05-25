WWE is coming to Atlanta in a big way this July.

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock on May 24, a promotional trailer aired to announce three big events for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Scheduled for July 12 at 8e/5c, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live on NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., while the return of the all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event will take place the following evening, July 13, at 7e/4p.

Also scheduled for Atlanta, GA. in July is the NXT Great American Bash special event.

Combo tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, with pre-sale tickets on Tuesday.