The women’s revolution in WWE continues tonight in “The ATL.”

WWE returns for their third special event in two days, as the WWE Evolution 2 all-women’s premium live event takes place live tonight from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 13, 2025 show:

* IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus (WWE Women’s Title)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (NXT Women’s Title)

* Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (No Holds Barred Match)

* Women’s Battle Royal for title shot at WWE Clash In Paris

