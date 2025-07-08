Nikki Bella is officially set to compete in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2, with the winner earning a shot at a women’s championship at WWE Clash in Paris.

Initially, it appeared that Nikki was gearing up for a match against Liv Morgan, but those plans shifted after Morgan suffered an injury on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW.

During an appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Nikki was asked about her decision to enter the high-stakes Battle Royal. She said,

“I’m so excited for Evolution. It brings me back to the first one. It was such a different energy being backstage and being all women and the whole show being about women. It’s unexplainable. I’m so fired up for this weekend. Everyone is going to crush it and everything is coming together so great. Everyone who is going to be there is in for such a treat. I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really want to win because it’s the perfect way to start a big comeback. A comeback that is not just here for a month or two, it’s here for a while. Sometimes things work in funny ways and the Liv story, maybe that would have been it. Now, the battle royal opens up to a whole new beginning of things.”

Lilian Garcia is set to appear at WWE Evolution 2.

The second edition of WWE’s all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, takes place on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia confirmed on Instagram that she will serve as an announcer for the event.

Garcia is currently the voice of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event series. The next edition of that show takes place the night before Evolution and will feature Goldberg’s final match, as he challenges GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE television for the first time in two years at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Entering the match at number 21, Bliss received one of the loudest reactions of the night.

During a recent appearance on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Bliss reflected on the overwhelming crowd response to her comeback. She said,

“I was surprised I was there [laughs]. I was really surprised at the reaction. I remember being in Gorilla and I was really nervous. I got the doll. Jason [Baker] had just made this jacket and Mandy had made this skirt within a day. I had old gear on. I was so nervous because it’s my first match back in two years and after having a kid, things don’t quite sit where they used to. My hips and how my back carries things, it’s just not where it was before. I was so nervous and I was like, ‘What if I don’t get a reaction?’ That was my main thing. I remember looking over and Stephanie McMahon is sitting there and she’s like, ‘You’re going to be great. They’re going to love it.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ I go out and the reaction, I was so taken aback and in the moment of it. It was one of the first times I’ve really been in the moment on an entrance besides my first WrestleMania. A lot of times when I’m doing my entrance, I’m still thinking about what comes next and I’m not able to enjoy the moment. That was one of those ones where I took in the moment and was like, ‘Wow, this is pretty cool.’ It was really fun.”

(h/t – Fightful)