WWE is bringing in some notable names for its loaded weekend in Atlanta, Georgia this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE NXT: The Great American Bash special events on Saturday, and the WWE Evolution 2 premium live event on Sunday, we have learned of some notable names that could be turning up at some of the shows.

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is among the talents scheduled for official WWE fan photo-ops in Atlanta, GA., which confirms the popular pro wrestling star will be in town for the WWE NXT: The Great American Bash premium live event.

Also expected in ‘The ATL’ this weekend is WWE Hall of Fame legend “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. While his involvement hasn’t been confirmed for any of the upcoming WWE and NXT special events, there is buzz about his presence behind the scenes.

Finally, in a potential spoiler note, word coming out of the WWE Performance Center on Monday night was that Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker are all penciled in for the Women’s Battle Royal for a shot at the women’s title at WWE Clash In Paris at Sunday’s WWE Evolution 2.

As noted, WWE NXT General Manager Ava will be making some WWE Evolution 2 announcements on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

