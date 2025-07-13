Another update has surfaced regarding some surprise appearances planned for tonight’s WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event.

Ahead of the returning all-women’s special event tonight at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, we have learned of multiple new blasts from the past planned to appear during the show:

* Jazz

* Leilani Kai

* Torrie Wilson

* Madusa

As of mid-week, despite her relationship with the new WWE regime improving compared to the one she had with the previous top management figures, Gail Kim is not expected to appear at WWE Evolution.

WWE Evolution 2025 is scheduled to take place tonight, July 13, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for the best live results coverage of the show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)