What will be opening and closing the show at tonight’s WWE Evolution 2 premium live event?

Let’s find out!

Ahead of the returning all-women’s premium live event tonight at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., WWE has confirmed the match that will be kicking off the show.

In a three-way battle for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, it will be Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley that will set the tone for the evening in “The ATL,” as they will be opening up the PLE portion of the show.

As previously noted, the expected main event that will be closing out tonight’s show is IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Evolution 2025 results coverage.