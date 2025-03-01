– Triple H promises this will be a “industry-changing weekend” for WWE. The Rock is going one-better. According to “The Final Boss,” the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event is going to be “a wild f**kin’ night.” The Rock said as much in a new Instagram post on Friday. “Comin’ to Toronto for someone’s soul,” he wrote. “Gonna be a wild f**kin night.”

– Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone will serve as the commentary team for the new WWE EVOLVE on Tubi show, which premieres on Wednesday, March 5, and also airs internationally on WWE’s YouTube channel. Shawn Michaels confirmed the news during an appearance on ESPN Radio in NYC with Rosenberg.

BREAKING NEWS: @ShawnMichaels has announced that @Rosenbergradio will be THE VOICE of WWE Evolve, which starts Wednesday, March 5 on @Tubi at 8pm Congrats Peter! pic.twitter.com/qnVWR3P5qp — Don, Hahn & Rosenberg (@DHRonESPN) February 28, 2025

– WWE has released the pre-match hype video packages for the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches scheduled for tomorrow night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.