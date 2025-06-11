– WWE EVOLVE returns tonight at 8/7c on Tubi TV. Scheduled for the June 11 episode is It’s Gal vs. Troy Yearwood, Wes Lee vs. Cappuccino Jones, as well as an appearance by Lince Dorado.

– Also new today is the latest episode of the weekly WWE Speed on X program, which features the last remaining match in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament. Scheduled is Noam Dar vs. Berto, with the winner advancing to challenge El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed premieres at 12/11c on X.

– The CW Network released the complete matches of four bouts from the June 10 episode of WWE NXT. Check those out below.