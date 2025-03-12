WWE EVOLVE Results 3/12/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Harlem Lewis Promo

For somebody who doesn’t know who Harlem Lewis is, my entire life, I’ve just been all about aggression. I got into a lot of fights growing up. I made a lot of enemies, but I made a lot of friends, too. I have always been a leader, that’s why I was the captain, that’s why I was the key player, that’s why the cameras were always on me. And that’s why the cameras are still on me. I just can’t stand lazy people. I can’t stand people who don’t want to work hard. I can’t stand people who are soft. I never wanted to take crap from other people. Even when I was in fourth grade, that’s when I got in my first fist fight. My mentality is just all about hard work that pays off. At the end of the day, the work you put in, you’re going to see results. I was a champion in football. Now I’m gonna be a champion in WWE. What’s gonna stop me?

Braxton Cole Promo

My name is Braxton Cole. I’m from the small town of Goffstown, New Hampshire. I ended up going to Brown University, and I played football there. And then I transferred to Villanova, where I played one more year of football. Out of nowhere, WWE asked me to try out and I’m honestly pretty shocked when it happened. I didn’t think it would be in my realm of possibilities, but I just decided to go all in on this tryout and here I am. I’ve always had dreams of fully supporting my family. Happy I’m following my path and doing what I want to do in life. I see myself as someone who has a stronger mind over others. My mind is the thing that’s gonna set me apart from the rest.

First Match: Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole

Lewis refuses to shake Cole’s hand. Lewis clotheslines Cole. Lewis with a Press Slam. Lewis talks smack to the crowd. Lewis blocks a boot from Cole. Cole unloads three knife edge chops. Lewis rocks Cole with a forearm smash. Lewis goes for a Bodyslam, but Cole lands back on his feet. Cole slaps Lewis in the face. Lewis answers with another forearm smash.

Cole ducks a clothesline from Lewis. Lewis catches Cole in mid-air. Lewis connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Lewis got into a verbal altercation with Keanuv Carver on the outside. It’s Gal storms into the ring. Gal says that he’s going to fight Carver next week. When you’re in mid condition, there’s no competition. Carver wants to have this match, right now.

Winner: Harlem Lewis via Pinfall

– Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright are chilling in the VIP Section.

– Stevie Turner is here on behalf of NXT/EVOLVE’s General Manager, AVA.

Second Match: Keanu Carver vs. It’s Gal

Checkout Episode 455 of The Hoots Podcast