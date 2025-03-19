WWE EVOLVE Results 3/19/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Brinley Reece Promo

What’s up guys? It’s Brinley Reese here. I’m so excited to evolve on this show. I have a background of cheerleading for 16 years, so I have a lot of energy. I’m strong. I work out a lot. There’s more to Brinley Reese than what you’ve seen so far, the last two years in NXT. You’ve seen the bubbly happy fitness coach, because that’s who I am on the outside. But believe me when I say, there’s a lot more on the inside that you guys don’t know about, which is why Evolve is gonna be perfect for you guys to see.

Masyn Holiday Promo

Well, hello everyone, I’m Masyn Holiday from Atlanta, Georgia. Graduated valedictorian from The Howard University. And let me tell you a little bit about that. Broke three school records at Howard University. Growing up, my mom always told me, Masyn, she gonna be something when she grow up. And guess what Masyn is today? A Superstar. Clock it.

First Match: Brinley Reece vs. Masyn Holiday

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reece backs Holiday into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Holiday has the leverage advantage. Reece with a cartwheel escape. Reece with a wrist lock takedown. Reece ducks a clothesline from Holiday. Reece applies a side headlock. Reece works on the left shoulder of Holiday. Holiday whips Reece across the ring. Reece drops Holiday with a shoulder tackle. Reece lunges over Holiday. Reece with a deep arm-drag. Reece with a corner clothesline for a one count.

Reece fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Holiday pulls Reece down to the mat. Holiday repeatedly stomps on Reece’s chest and back. Holiday sends Reece to the corner. Holiday with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Holiday applies a bodyscissors hold. Reece with a Diving Crossbody Splash for a two count. Reece decks Holiday with a back elbow smash. Reece ducks a clothesline from Holiday. Reece with two shoulder tackles. Reece bodyslams Holiday. Reece with a Handstand Lariat. Reece connects with Braces To Pieces to pickup the victory. After the match, Chuey Martinez had an interview with Reece. Reece is allowing her work to speak for herself.

Winner: Brinley Reece via Pinfall

– Peter Rosenberg had an interview with Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe in the VIP Section. Wes Lee told them to take advantage of their opportunities and not sit on the sidelines. They’re here for a fight.

Jordan Oasis Promo

My name is, The Global Nomad, Jordan Oasis. I’m originally from Tacoma, Washington. I started my pro wrestling journey about 10 years ago, training with WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi, and just some of the best the business has ever seen. I abandoned everything that I knew or at least I thought that I knew. One day I looked in the mirror and I didn’t recognize myself. I didn’t know who Jordan Oasis was. And so, I decided that I would take a few sentimental things with me and try to figure out who I am. And every time I’m in the ring, I get a little bit closer to figuring out exactly who Jordan Oasis is. And now that I’m here, I feel like I’m closer than ever to finding out that answer.

Sam Holloway Promo

My name is Sam Holloway, and I’m from Akron, Ohio. Growing up, I wasn’t as big as I am now, and I had to deal with a lot of bullying. But one day, when I grew taller than everyone, I showed everyone what they’ve been doing to me for years. And I have no remorse. I came up the hard way. So, everyone else is learning that way. I was a football athlete, and I decided to quit 48 hours in, because it was something I didn’t love. And this is what I love. I enjoy striking fear into people’s eyes. So, football wasn’t it for me. I didn’t cause enough fear, but in this sport, everybody’s afraid of me.

Second Match: Gallus vs. Jordan Oasis & Sam Holloway

STILL TO COME

– Luca Crusifino vs. Javier Bernal

Checkout Episode 456 of The Hoots Podcast