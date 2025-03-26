WWE EVOLVE Results 3/26/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Peter Rosenberg & Robert Stone)

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Town Hall Meeting

Stevie Turner: Wow. It’s an absolute honor to be named the new General Manager of WWE EVOLVE. The fact that AVA put her trust in me, not Stone, may I add, makes that so much sweeter. If the last few weeks have been anything to go by, this truly is where pro wrestling evolves, and it’ll continue to be that way under my leadership. Everything is up for grabs. Who will take the top spots? Who will be in eventual title contendership? And who will become the first ever face of EVOLVE? Well, that all comes down to who impresses me and the fans of course. Hey, how about we get things kicked off with two men that were going at it a few weeks ago? Yeah. And those two men, a Wolfgang and Sam Holloway. Let’s do that, next.

– Keanu Carver got into a big shoving contest with Luca Crusifino to conclude this segment.

First Match: Wolfgang w/Gallus vs. Sam Holloway

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holloway backs Wolfgang into the ropes. Strong lockup. The referee calls for a clean break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Holloway whips Wolfgang across the ring. Wolfgang runs into Holloway. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Wolfgang with a shot to the midsection of Holloway. Wolfgang with two uppercuts. Wolfgang follows that with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang punches Holloway from the ring apron. Wolfgang with a flying double axe handle strike. Holloway blocks The Exploder Suplex. Holloway drops Wolfgang with The Big Boot. Holloway bodyslams Wolfgang on the apron. Holloway drives Wolfgang back first into the steel ring post. Holloway rolls Wolfgang back into the ring. Holloway with a Slingshot Elbow Drop. Holloway repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Wolfgang. Holloway bodyslams Wolfgang for a two count.

Holloway toys around with Wolfgang. Wolfgang headbutts the midsection of Holloway. Wolfgang uppercuts Holloway. Holloway fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Holloway applies The Abdominal Stretch. Wolfgang reverses the hold. Holloway with The Hip Toss for a two count. Holloway talks smack to Joe Coffey. Wolfgang with heavy bodyshots. Holloway drives his knee into the midsection of Wolfgang. Holloway sends Wolfgang to the corner. Wolfgang decks Holloway with a back elbow smash. Wolfgang with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Wolfgang with forearm shivers. Wolfgang is mauling Holloway in the corner. Holloway launches Wolfgang over the top rope. Wolfgang’s back gives out in mid-air. Holloway with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Holloway drives Wolfgang back first into the turnbuckles. Holloway with clubbing shoulder blocks. Holloway puts Wolfgang on the top turnbuckle. Holloway and Wolfgang are trading back and forth shots. Wolfgang rakes the eyes of Holloway. Wolfgang sends Holloway crashing into the canvas. Wolfgang connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Joe Coffey makes his pitch to Stevie Turner as to why he should be the face of EVOLVE.

Winner: Wolfgang via Pinfall

– Aria Bennett & Layla Diggs have formed an alliance.

– Carlee Bright is chilling in the VIP Section.

Second Match: Kendal Grey vs. Zara Zakher

Grey starts things off with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Front Face Lock Exchange. Grey rolls Zakher over for a two count. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Grey with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Zakher whips Grey across the ring. Grey with the fireman’s carry takeover. Grey applies an arm-bar. Zakher with three arm-drags. Zakher applies an arm-bar. Grey whips Zakher across the ring. Grey drops down on the canvas. Grey dropkicks Zakher. Chop Exchange. Zakher sends Grey to the corner. Zakher with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Zakher dropkicks the back of Grey’s neck for a two count. Zakher applies a front face lock. Grey breaks free with Eat Defeat to the left shoulder of Zakher. Grey repeatedly drives Zakher shoulder first into the turnbuckles.

Grey with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Misfired Counter Suplex’s. Grey wrenches on the left shoulder of Zakher. Zakher with a Vertical Suplex. Zakher with forearm shivers. Grey reverses out of the irish whip from Zakher. Zakher scores the forearm knockdown. Zakher clotheslines Grey. Zakher ducks a clothesline from Grey. Zakher rocks Grey with a forearm smash. Zakher with a running uppercut. Zakher whips Grey across the ring. Grey kicks Zakher in the chest. Zakher drops Grey with The SpineBuster for a one count. Grey buries her shoulders into the midsection of Zakher. Rollup Exchange. Zakher dodges The Big Boot. Zakher with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zakher drags Grey to the corner. Grey avoids The Frog Splash. Grey delivers The Big Boot. Grey ducks a clothesline from Zakher. Grey makes Zakher tap out to The Flying Cross-Arm-Breaker. After the match, Kyle Rae comes out to check on Zakher. Rae notices a toy bear in the corner from Wendy Choo.

Winner: Kendal Grey via Submission

– Ice Williams, Swipe Right, and Zayda Steel enters the VIP Section.

– Next week on EVOLVE, Kylie Rae battles Wendy Choo. Kali Armstrong & Dani Palmer will be involved in an EVOLVE Faceoff. Plus, Joe Coffey collides with Harlem Lewis.

Drako Knox Promo

Last week was the biggest opportunity of my life. A chance to make a name for myself, a chance to change my life. And that opportunity came when our team with Tate Wilder against Tyson and Tyriek. When I compete in that ring, I feel alive. I feel a hunger I ain’t felt since my college grid iron days. When I connect, fist to face, ooh, that’s a good feeling. Now, I know the results didn’t show what we wanted, but I can handle that. I can learn, I can grow from a loss, but what I can’t handle is that big no name goof sitting in the VIP Section thinking he can show me up. Now, Tate’s out with an injury, so I’m here by myself. But if anybody thinks they can show me up, I’m going to handle that. So, whoever you are, whatever your name is, let’s handle it in the ring.

Third Match: Aria Bennett & Layla Diggs vs. Haze Jameson & Kalyx

Layla Diggs and Kalyx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Diggs sends Kalyx chest first into the turnbuckles. Kalyx is pissed. Diggs with a drop toe hold. Kalyx tugs on Digg’s hair. Kalyx whips Diggs across the ring. Kalyx goes for a Hip Toss, but Diggs counters with a deep arm-drag. Diggs dropkicks Kalyx. Diggs tags in Bennett. Assisted Standing MoonSault for a two count. Bennett applies an arm-bar. Kalyx backs Bennett into the ropes. Kalyx with a gut punch. Kalyx reverses out of the irish whip from Bennett. Kalyx scores the elbow knockdown. Kalyx tags in Jameson.

Jameson with The La Magistral for a two count. Jameson ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Jameson applies a wrist lock. Bennett with three arm-drags. Jameson applies a rear chin lock. Bennett with elbows into the midsection of Jameson. Jameson punches Bennett in the back. Jameson takes a swipe at Diggs. Jameson tags in Kalyx. Following a snap mare takeover, Kalyx with a running shoulder block for a two count. Jameson drinks some bubbly in the VIP Section. Bennett tags in Diggs. Diggs ducks a clothesline from Kalyx. Diggs kicks Kalyx in the gut. Diggs connects with The SitOut FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Kalyx pie faces Jameson.

Winner: Aria Bennett & Layla Diggs via Pinfall

Timothy Thatcher Promo

I am not here for style points. The goal is to get your hand raised. That’s it. I pick fights, but I also end them. I’m not here to win any beauty contest. I’m here for victory.

Fourth Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Sean Legacy

